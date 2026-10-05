Foxconn's Q3 revenue jumps 47% on AI server demand
What's the story
Foxconn has reported a massive 47% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its third-quarter revenue. Revenue for the quarter from July to September was T$3.03 trillion ($95.39 billion), beating market expectations and driven largely by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers. The figure was well above the LSEG SmartEstimate of T$2.83 trillion, which takes into account more reliable analysts' forecasts.
Business growth
Strong performance in Q3
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and NVIDIA's biggest server maker, has benefited from strong AI-related demand.
The company's strong performance in the third quarter highlights its dominant position in the global tech supply chain.
As businesses across industries continue to invest heavily in AI technology, Foxconn is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with its cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities.
Market impact
Shift toward AI technology
Foxconn's impressive revenue growth comes at a time when the global tech industry is witnessing a major shift toward AI technology.
The company's strong AI-related demand has not only boosted its financial performance but also cemented its position as a key player in this rapidly evolving market.
As more companies invest in AI, Foxconn is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with its cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities.