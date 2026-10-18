Foreign investors withdraw ₹52,100cr from Indian equities in October

In July and August, FPIs had invested ₹20,200 crore and ₹29,631 crore in Indian equities, respectively. However, the trend seems to have reversed with the latest outflow.

The cumulative FPI outflow from Indian equities in 2026 has now reached a whopping ₹3.12 lakh crore, much higher than the total withdrawal of ₹1.66 lakh crore for all of 2025.