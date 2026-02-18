Fractal Industries IPO subscribed 5.13 times: GMP, key details
Fractal Industries's IPO just wrapped up, and it was a hit—subscribed 5.13 times overall.
Non-institutional investors subscribed 6.12 times and qualified institutional buyers subscribed 5.95 times the shares on offer.
Shares were priced at ₹216 each, raising a total of ₹49 crore.
Who are they?
They're a Mumbai-based garment manufacturer with a monthly manufacturing capacity of more than three lakh garment units.
Their clothes end up on popular platforms like Myntra and Ajio, and they keep things moving smoothly with warehouses across five states.
What's the next step?
The money raised will help them manage inventory and supplier payments, plus support general business needs—basically fueling their growth in India's busy garment industry.
Share allotment is set for February 19, with trading debuting on February 23.