French tech giant Thales to hire 450 professionals in India
French tech giant Thales plans to hire 450 professionals in India in 2026, with roles at its Engineering Competence Centres in Bengaluru and Noida and other functions.
This move is part of a global hiring spree—over 9,000 new hires planned for this year alone, spanning defense, aerospace, cybersecurity, and digital innovation.
What about the interns?
If you're into tech or engineering, this could be your shot. Around 40% of the planned global hires are for engineers in software, cybersecurity, AI, and data.
There's also space for technicians and operators (about 25% of the planned global hires are industrial positions, including technicians, operators, and engineers).
Thales is also investing in young talent—over 120 engineering interns have already joined their India team recently.
Thales's global hiring spree
Thales isn't just hiring in India—they're adding thousands of jobs worldwide across France, the UK, North America and more.
The company says it's focusing on diversity too: in 2025, women accounted for 33% of all recruitments in India.
If you're looking for an international career with a focus on cutting-edge tech (and diversity), this might be worth checking out.