GE Aerospace's Pune factory gets $14 million upgrade Business Feb 05, 2026

GE Aerospace announced upgrades at its Pune factory that are part of more than $44 million in new investments at the Pune facility over the past two years (reported February 2026), a key spot for building parts used in jet engines around the world.

This move builds on earlier investments that are part of the more than $44 million announced over the past two years and shows how important India has become for high-tech manufacturing.