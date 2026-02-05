GE Aerospace's Pune factory gets $14 million upgrade
GE Aerospace announced upgrades at its Pune factory that are part of more than $44 million in new investments at the Pune facility over the past two years (reported February 2026), a key spot for building parts used in jet engines around the world.
This move builds on earlier investments that are part of the more than $44 million announced over the past two years and shows how important India has become for high-tech manufacturing.
Supporting local suppliers and training
The Pune facility isn't just about machines—it supports over 300 local suppliers and has helped train 5,000 people in precision manufacturing.
By ramping up automation and focusing on safety, GE is backing "Make in India" in a big way, giving a boost to local jobs and skills while keeping India at the heart of global aviation.