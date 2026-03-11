Genrobotics to launch Bandicoot in Singapore, South Africa, U.A.E. soon Business Mar 11, 2026

Genrobotics, the company behind the Bandicoot sewer robot, just landed a big deal in Singapore and is gearing up to launch in South Africa and the U.A.E. by the next financial year.

CEO Vimal Govind MK says these moves could help double its revenue to ₹100 crore in FY27 (by March 31, 2027).