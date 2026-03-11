Genrobotics to launch Bandicoot in Singapore, South Africa, U.A.E. soon
Genrobotics, the company behind the Bandicoot sewer robot, just landed a big deal in Singapore and is gearing up to launch in South Africa and the U.A.E. by the next financial year.
CEO Vimal Govind MK says these moves could help double its revenue to ₹100 crore in FY27 (by March 31, 2027).
For the uninitiated, Bandicoot is a manhole-cleaning robot
Bandicoot is a robot built to take humans out of risky manual scavenging work.
With its flexible arm, sturdy legs, and night-vision cameras, it can clean deep manholes efficiently, a task that is time-consuming and hazardous for human workers.
Genrobotics is also looking to expand into other sectors
Already working across 19 Indian states and multiple union territories, Genrobotics now wants to double production and bring Bandicoot tech into oil and gas sites, canals, and rehabilitation projects, showing how robotics can create real social impact.