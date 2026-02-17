Global VCs to invest over $1B in Indian AI startups

India sets up $1.1B fund for AI startups

The Indian government is backing the scene too, setting up a $1.1 billion fund for AI and advanced manufacturing startups.

Meanwhile, AI startup Neysa just landed a massive $600 million equity round in which Blackstone picked up a majority stake and other investors included Teachers's Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Asset, and Nexus Venture Partners, with plans to raise another $600 million in debt to roll out more than 20,000 GPUs.