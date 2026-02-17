Global VCs to invest over $1B in Indian AI startups
Big news from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi: global CEOs and investors are pouring serious money into Indian AI startups, with top venture capital firms planning to invest $300-$500 million each.
Altogether, that's over $1 billion from just a handful of firms—easily beating last year's record.
India sets up $1.1B fund for AI startups
The Indian government is backing the scene too, setting up a $1.1 billion fund for AI and advanced manufacturing startups.
Meanwhile, AI startup Neysa just landed a massive $600 million equity round in which Blackstone picked up a majority stake and other investors included Teachers's Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Asset, and Nexus Venture Partners, with plans to raise another $600 million in debt to roll out more than 20,000 GPUs.
Other notable funding rounds in the AI space
Neysa isn't alone—Sarvam AI pulled in $60 million from major VCs like Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed; Emergent scored $100 million from names like SoftBank and Khosla Ventures; and C2i raised $15 million in Series A funding.
It's a huge moment for India's growing AI ecosystem.