Goa gears up for 5L tourists ahead of New Year
What's the story
Goa is preparing for a massive influx of tourists ahead of New Year's Eve, with at least five lakh visitors expected to flock to the state's beaches and party hotspots. The state tourism department has said that the December 6 nightclub fire in North Goa's Arpora village, which killed 25 people, has not affected the festive plans.
Safety assurance
A safe destination for New Year celebrations
State Tourism Director Kedar Naik has assured that Goa is a safe destination for tourists. He said, "Goa is all set to welcome tourists for the New Year's Eve celebrations. We have seen a large number of tourists coming into the state this entire year." Despite flight cancellations in early December, tourist activity has picked up with visitors flocking to beaches and hinterlands.
International arrivals
Goa welcomes international tourists
Naik also revealed that regular chartered flights from Russia and the UK are bringing in international tourists to Goa. New chartered services have also been started to new destinations, which will continue till March. Tourists have been seen enjoying the festive atmosphere at restaurants, flea markets, and promenades across North and South Goa's beaches.
Domestic appeal
New Year celebrations attract domestic tourists
The New Year celebrations have made Goa a preferred destination for domestic tourists. Vaibhav from Kolhapur said, "We came to Goa during the Christmas season to celebrate the holidays. As you can see, the beaches are very crowded, and it feels really nice to be here in Goa." Social media influencers and content creators are also using this vibrant atmosphere as a backdrop for their work.
Celebration highlights
Fireworks and music festivals
Goa will light up with fireworks along the coastline at midnight on December 31. Cruise vessels will have special sailings, while music festivals and club events are expected to go on till dawn. The state, known for its laid-back vibe, beach shacks, and nightlife, is all set to become a huge open-air party destination for revelers from around the world.