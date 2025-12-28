Goa gears up for 5L tourists ahead of New Year

Goa is preparing for a massive influx of tourists ahead of New Year's Eve, with at least five lakh visitors expected to flock to the state's beaches and party hotspots. The state tourism department has said that the December 6 nightclub fire in North Goa's Arpora village, which killed 25 people, has not affected the festive plans.

Safety assurance A safe destination for New Year celebrations State Tourism Director Kedar Naik has assured that Goa is a safe destination for tourists. He said, "Goa is all set to welcome tourists for the New Year's Eve celebrations. We have seen a large number of tourists coming into the state this entire year." Despite flight cancellations in early December, tourist activity has picked up with visitors flocking to beaches and hinterlands.

International arrivals Goa welcomes international tourists Naik also revealed that regular chartered flights from Russia and the UK are bringing in international tourists to Goa. New chartered services have also been started to new destinations, which will continue till March. Tourists have been seen enjoying the festive atmosphere at restaurants, flea markets, and promenades across North and South Goa's beaches.

Domestic appeal New Year celebrations attract domestic tourists The New Year celebrations have made Goa a preferred destination for domestic tourists. Vaibhav from Kolhapur said, "We came to Goa during the Christmas season to celebrate the holidays. As you can see, the beaches are very crowded, and it feels really nice to be here in Goa." Social media influencers and content creators are also using this vibrant atmosphere as a backdrop for their work.