Gold and silver cool off after record highs
Gold dropped to ₹1,42,400 and silver to ₹2,84,628 on the MCX this Friday—just days after both hit all-time peaks.
The dip comes as investors locked in profits after recent record highs.
Still, analysts, including Jateen Trivedi, said safe-haven demand could support bullion and that volatility may persist.
Why does this matter?
If you're into investing or just curious about market trends, here's the scoop: silver rose to fresh historic highs earlier this week and remains near those levels, while gold also continues to hover near historic highs.
Experts are watching how US economic signals—like jobless claims and a stronger dollar—might shape where prices go next.
What's behind the price drop?
Besides profit booking after the rally, easing US-Iran tensions and Trump's pause on mineral tariffs took some pressure off precious metals.
Strong US job numbers also boosted the dollar, making gold and silver less attractive for now—but analysts said volatility may persist.