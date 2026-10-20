Gold ETFs log 13th straight week of net investor inflows

Gold ETFs just hit their 13th week in a row of people putting money in, even though gold prices have dropped more than 4% this month to $4,145 an ounce.

Last week alone saw $2.3 billion invested, with $479 million redeemed, leaving $1.91 billion in net positive inflows, with most of it coming from the US and China (clearly, investors are still big on gold despite the price dip).