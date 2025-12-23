Gold prices break records as US-Venezuela tensions rise
Gold just hit a new all-time high, soaring past $4,469 per ounce on Monday.
The spike comes as investors rush to gold for safety, with tensions heating up between the US and Venezuela.
Why does this matter?
Gold is up nearly 70% this year, and silver has jumped 140%.
If you're into investing or just curious about what's shaking up global markets, these moves show how quickly things can change when world events get tense.
Plus, expected US interest rate cuts in 2026 could keep gold in the spotlight.
What's pushing prices higher?
Recent seizures of Venezuela-linked ships by the US have put geopolitical risks front and center.
On top of that, hints from the Federal Reserve about possible rate cuts are making non-yielding assets like gold more attractive.
Central banks are buying big too, adding fuel to gold's momentum.