Gold prices fall sharply: Check rates

If you're watching inflation or thinking about investing, this dip is worth noting. Gold usually gets more attention during festivals like Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya, but today's lower price could be a good entry point, especially with global tensions making markets unpredictable.

What's happening globally?

Global gold futures and spot prices have slipped as well.

Higher oil prices (thanks to West Asia tensions) are stoking inflation worries and keeping US interest rates up.

Plus, a strong US dollar and rising bond yields are making gold less attractive right now, even though it's still seen as a safe haven during uncertain times.