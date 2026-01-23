Gold, silver, platinum hit record highs: What's driving the surge?

Market dynamics

Dollar's decline boosts gold's appeal

The dollar index slipped to its lowest level in over two weeks on Friday, lowering the cost of dollar-denominated metals for overseas buyers. Markets continue to expect the Federal Reserve to roll out two quarter-point rate cuts in the second half of the year, a scenario that boosts the attractiveness of non-yielding gold. Some analysts believe that if these trends continue, gold prices could rise even further by the end of this year.