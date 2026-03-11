Gold, silver prices bounce back today: Check rates
Gold and silver made a comeback on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 after slipping earlier in the week.
Gold futures hit ₹161,000-₹162,000 per 10gm on MCX, while silver reached ₹2,90,000 per kilogram.
In Delhi's market, gold was around ₹16,370 per gram and silver touched ₹290 per gram.
What's behind the price changes?
If you're tracking investments or just curious about what's driving prices up and down: global tensions, like recent unrest in the Middle East, are making people turn to gold and silver as safer bets.
But at the same time, a strong US dollar and uncertainty over when US interest rates might be cut are keeping gold from rising much further for now.
In other words
Basically, world events are pushing people toward precious metals for security.
But with the US dollar flexing its muscles and uncertainty about the timing of US interest-rate cuts, there's a ceiling on how high prices can go right now.