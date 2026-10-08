Goldman Sachs says AI will transform how finance careers develop
Goldman Sachs says AI is set to seriously change how careers start and grow in the finance world.
Instead of working your way up from basic tasks, new hires might jump straight into managing AI tools, skipping the old-school entry-level grind.
Kevin Sneader from Goldman Sachs called this a big shift for how things work in banks and investment firms.
AI reduces finance entry level roles
With AI now handling routine analysis, there is less need for traditional entry-level jobs.
Sandra Peterson pointed out that automating repetitive work means fewer classic "starter" roles.
John Waldron was cited as describing Goldman's operations as a "human assembly line" ripe for automation.
Places like Singapore are already updating training and education so grads can land these new kinds of jobs or even launch their own startups more easily.