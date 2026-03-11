GSP Crop Science trims IPO size, sets ₹240 crore target

GSP Crop Science, an agrochemical company from Ahmedabad, is launching an IPO worth ₹240 crore, down from its earlier plan of ₹280 crore. The number of shares in the offer-for-sale has also been trimmed to 50 lakh. The DRHP was filed on March 10.

Financials and use of funds GSP's revenue grew 11.7% to ₹1,287.4 crore in FY25, with profits jumping 36% to ₹83.4 crore.

In the first half of FY26 alone, profits nearly matched last year at ₹82.7 crore on revenues of ₹844.2 crore.

Money raised from the IPO will mainly go toward paying off debt and other business needs.

What do they do? They make a range of crop protection products (think insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth boosters) with 524 registrations and 102 patents as of September 2025.

Patented products made up about one-fifth of their recent revenue.