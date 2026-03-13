GSP Crop Science's ₹400 crore IPO opens March 16

Fresh issue and offer for sale in the IPO

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹240 crore and an offer for sale of 50 lakh shares by the promoters.

Most of the funds, ₹170 crore, will go toward repaying debt, with the rest for general business needs.

If you're looking to invest, the minimum bid is 46 shares (about ₹14,720 at the top price).