GST 2.0: IRCTC reduces bottled water prices starting today
What's the story
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) has reduced the price of its packaged drinking water brand, Rail Neer. The decision comes after the government reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on packaged drinking water from 18% to 5%. The Ministry of Railways has approved a revision in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rail Neer bottles accordingly.
Price revision
New prices effective from today
The new prices for Rail Neer bottles will be effective from today, September 22. The MRP of a 500ml bottle has been reduced to ₹9 from ₹10, while that of a one-liter bottle has been cut down to ₹14 from its previous price of ₹15. This move is part of IRCTC's effort to pass on the benefits of GST cuts directly to consumers. Rail Neer, a branded packaged drinking water, was launched by IRCTC to improve passenger amenities.
Official announcement
Revised rates also applicable to other shortlisted packaged drinking water
The Indian Railways announced the revised rates on social media platform X. "Health and savings, both together on the journey! Mineral-rich water - Rail Neer, now even more affordable," the post read. An official communication from the Railway Board to all General Managers and IRCTC's CMD confirmed that these new prices would apply not just to Rail Neer but also other shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles sold in railway premises/trains.