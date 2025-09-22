GST 2.0: IRCTC reduces bottled water prices starting today

Price revision

New prices effective from today

The new prices for Rail Neer bottles will be effective from today, September 22. The MRP of a 500ml bottle has been reduced to ₹9 from ₹10, while that of a one-liter bottle has been cut down to ₹14 from its previous price of ₹15. This move is part of IRCTC's effort to pass on the benefits of GST cuts directly to consumers. Rail Neer, a branded packaged drinking water, was launched by IRCTC to improve passenger amenities.