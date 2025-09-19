GST Appellate Tribunal to start in December
The long-awaited GST Appellate Tribunal is gearing up to start work in December, aiming to clear a backlog of over 14,000 tax dispute cases pending in different States and courts.
The new setup will have both Principal and State benches, and anyone appealing will need to deposit 10% of the disputed amount (capped at ₹40 crore).
Both old and new cases can be brought here for resolution.
Issues that need to be resolved
Even with the launch around the corner, none of the 31 State benches or the main Delhi bench are fully ready yet—which could mean more waiting.
Tax experts expect a flood of new filings that might stretch resources thin.
Tax professionals have flagged issues like not enough courtrooms and staff shortages, so while the tribunal could really speed things up for everyone involved, it'll need solid support to deliver on its promise.