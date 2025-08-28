GST refund process just got a whole lot easier

What's new in the system?

The system now auto-fills only the eligible negative balances in your refund form (RFD-01), helping you avoid mistakes or wrong claims.

It'll also suggest the latest demand orders tied to those balances and offer tooltips so you know exactly what to enter.

Plus, GSTN is dropping a user manual and FAQs soon to make things even smoother—so getting your money back should be less of a headache from here on out.