GST refund process just got a whole lot easier
Good news for businesses: as of August 28, 2025, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has rolled out a much easier way to claim GST refunds.
Now, you can get your refund even if only one part (a "minor head") of your tax account shows a negative balance—no more waiting for everything to line up perfectly.
The goal? Free up cash that's been stuck and give businesses a bit more breathing room.
What's new in the system?
The system now auto-fills only the eligible negative balances in your refund form (RFD-01), helping you avoid mistakes or wrong claims.
It'll also suggest the latest demand orders tied to those balances and offer tooltips so you know exactly what to enter.
Plus, GSTN is dropping a user manual and FAQs soon to make things even smoother—so getting your money back should be less of a headache from here on out.