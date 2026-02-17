HCLTech targets $2.5B AI revenue over time
HCLTech is betting big on artificial intelligence, with its AI revenue already at $600 million a year and growing fast.
AI now makes up about 4% of the company's total business.
The goal? Management expects AI revenue of $2-2.5 billion and says the advanced AI business could reach $2.5-$3 billion over time.
Major deals and ambitious scaling plans
HCLTech isn't just talking about growth—they're landing major deals, like a $473 million contract with a global retailer using their Agentic AI Force tech.
With new data centers and smart solutions for industries like mining, they're aiming to scale their AI capabilities over time.
