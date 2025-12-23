HDFC Bank tightens airport lounge access for debit card users
Heads up, travelers: HDFC Bank is updating its airport lounge access from January 10, 2026.
Instead of just swiping your debit card at the lounge, you'll now need to spend at least ₹10,000 per quarter (up from ₹5,000) on eligible purchases to get a voucher code for entry.
Infiniti Debit Cards are the only ones not affected by this new spending rule.
How the new system works
Once you hit that ₹10,000 spend—whether online or in-store—you'll get a voucher link by SMS or email.
Use this code or QR at the lounge instead of your card.
Just remember: ATM withdrawals, UPI payments, wallets, and EMIs don't count toward your total.
What else should you know?
The number of free visits stays the same for each card type (like one visit for Millennia cards and four for Infiniti).
Make sure to track your spends and grab your voucher before heading to the airport—access is still first-come-first-served and can be denied if lounges are full or for safety reasons.