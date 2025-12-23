HDFC Bank tightens airport lounge access for debit card users Business Dec 23, 2025

Heads up, travelers: HDFC Bank is updating its airport lounge access from January 10, 2026.

Instead of just swiping your debit card at the lounge, you'll now need to spend at least ₹10,000 per quarter (up from ₹5,000) on eligible purchases to get a voucher code for entry.

Infiniti Debit Cards are the only ones not affected by this new spending rule.