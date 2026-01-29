Hindustan Copper shares double in 2 months—here's what's up
Hindustan Copper has been on a roll, with its stock price rising sharply in late January and doubling in just two months.
After a 59% surge in December and another 36% gain this January, the company's market value shot up from ₹30,000 crore to nearly ₹70,000 crore.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Retail investors are piling in—over two lakh joined between September and December, raising their stake to 15.53%.
Trading volumes hit a massive ₹6,600 crore on January 28 alone.
Over the past two months, the stock has doubled (100%).
What's driving this rally?
Hindustan Copper's recent returns (doubled in two months, 100%) have crushed the broader market—even as Sensex slipped into negative territory.
The buzz comes from strong global demand for metals and renewed confidence in the non-ferrous sector, making Hindustan Copper one of the standout performers despite choppy market conditions.