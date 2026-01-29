Hindustan Copper shares double in 2 months—here's what's up Business Jan 29, 2026

Hindustan Copper has been on a roll, with its stock price rising sharply in late January and doubling in just two months.

After a 59% surge in December and another 36% gain this January, the company's market value shot up from ₹30,000 crore to nearly ₹70,000 crore.