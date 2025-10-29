H&M goes digital in India via Nykaa

Festive collection to kick off the digital journey

This move taps into Nykaa's massive 45 million+ user base.

H&M will kick things off with its Festive 2024 collection—think partywear and outerwear with metallic vibes.

On the beauty side, over 200 H&M Beauty products (lipsticks, blushes, and highlighters) will be available under ₹799 for budget-friendly shopping, while fragrances start at ₹1,299.