H&M goes digital in India via Nykaa
H&M is teaming up with Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa for its digital debut in November 2024, making it even easier to shop the brand online in India.
You'll soon find H&M's clothing on Nykaa Fashion, plus their vegan beauty range—including makeup and fragrances—on Nykaa.
Festive collection to kick off the digital journey
This move taps into Nykaa's massive 45 million+ user base.
H&M will kick things off with its Festive 2024 collection—think partywear and outerwear with metallic vibes.
On the beauty side, over 200 H&M Beauty products (lipsticks, blushes, and highlighters) will be available under ₹799 for budget-friendly shopping, while fragrances start at ₹1,299.
H&M's bold move in India's online fashion scene
H&M is entering a crowded market where Myntra, Ajio, and even Nykaa's own brands are big players.
Still, as Helena Kuylenstierna from H&M India puts it, this partnership marks a significant step forward in reaching more Indian shoppers.
Expect some fresh competition on your favorite shopping apps this festive season.