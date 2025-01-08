How to adjust subtitles on Amazon Prime Video for Android
What's the story
Customizing subtitle settings on Amazon Prime Video for Android devices allows you to fully immerse yourself in the content you love.
Whether you're exploring a foreign language film or rely on subtitles due to hearing impairment, Amazon Prime Video makes it easy for you to personalize your subtitle experience.
This tutorial shows you how to adjust subtitle settings, including language and appearance, on your Android device.
Access controls
Accessing subtitle settings
After you choose a movie or TV show on the Amazon Prime Video app and it starts playing, tap the screen to display playback controls.
These controls will appear as various icons at the top and bottom of your screen.
Locate the text bubble icon, usually found in the upper-right corner.
Tap this icon to access the subtitle and audio settings menu. Here, you can start customizing your subtitle preferences.
Customize appearance
Customizing your subtitle experience
The subtitle settings menu allows you to select your desired subtitle language from the available options and customize their appearance.
To change the appearance of subtitles, click on "Subtitle Settings." You can adjust font size, color, and opacity.
These changes will make subtitles more comfortable to read against any background without taking away from your viewing experience.
Toggle on/off
Enabling or disabling subtitles
To enable or disable subtitles during video playback, just select Subtitles On or Subtitles Off in the same menu.
Voila! You can now switch subtitles on and off as needed without pausing your show or movie.
And if you decide later that changes are needed—maybe a different language or subtitle look—you can easily follow these steps again at any point during playback.