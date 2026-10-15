HSBC warns AI could trade bonds prompting 10% job cuts

HSBC's Michael Roberts thinks AI, especially when powered by quantum computing, could increasingly trade bonds from humans in just two to four years, with humans still "in the loop."

Speaking at an IMF event in Bangkok, he pointed out how fast AI can process data and how quantum tech can handle complex markets.

With these changes, HSBC is also looking at cutting about 10% of its global jobs (that's around 20,000 roles) as automation ramps up.