HUDCO to raise ₹3,000 crore via NCDs

HUDCO's financial performance and dividend announcement

Earlier this year, HUDCO's board set a target to raise up to ₹65,000 crore through bonds and debentures for FY26.

For Q1 of FY26, they posted a 13% jump in net profit (₹630.23 crore) and a 34% rise in total income (₹2,945.47 crore).

They also announced an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share.