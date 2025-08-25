Next Article
HUDCO to raise ₹3,000 crore via NCDs
HUDCO is gearing up to raise ₹3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The Bond Allotment Committee will review the plan on August 29, 2025.
Each NCD is priced at ₹1 lakh.
HUDCO's financial performance and dividend announcement
Earlier this year, HUDCO's board set a target to raise up to ₹65,000 crore through bonds and debentures for FY26.
For Q1 of FY26, they posted a 13% jump in net profit (₹630.23 crore) and a 34% rise in total income (₹2,945.47 crore).
They also announced an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share.
What will the funds be used for?
As a public sector company, HUDCO funds housing and urban infrastructure projects across India.
The money from these new NCDs is expected to support more housing projects, boost urban development, and refinance existing debt—keeping India's cities growing strong.