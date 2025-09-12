HUL shares fall 1.45% on Friday, but revenue up 5%
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares dropped 1.45% on Friday, landing among the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.
The fall happened alongside declines in other big names like Wipro and Nestle, which were also among the top losers on the Nifty 50.
But here's the twist: HUL's business is actually doing well, with revenue for April-June 2025 up to ₹16,514 crore from last year's ₹15,707 crore, and quarterly profit rising to ₹2,769 crore.
HUL's FY25 performance
Looking at the bigger picture, HUL's sales for the year ending March 2025 reached ₹63,121 crore—higher than last year's ₹61,896 crore.
Net profit also edged up to ₹10,679 crore from ₹10,286 crore in FY24.
So even if the share price took a hit this week, HUL keeps showing steady growth and resilience through market ups and downs.