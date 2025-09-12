HUL shares fall 1.45% on Friday, but revenue up 5% Business Sep 12, 2025

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares dropped 1.45% on Friday, landing among the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.

The fall happened alongside declines in other big names like Wipro and Nestle, which were also among the top losers on the Nifty 50.

But here's the twist: HUL's business is actually doing well, with revenue for April-June 2025 up to ₹16,514 crore from last year's ₹15,707 crore, and quarterly profit rising to ₹2,769 crore.