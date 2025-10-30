Next Article
Hyundai India Q2 results today: What to expect
Business
Hyundai India is set to share its Q2 FY26 results today.
Analysts think profits will rise about 10% from last year, but overall revenue growth is expected to be nearly flat at around 1%.
The story? Domestic sales slowed down, but strong exports and a better mix of models helped balance things out.
Profit margins should tick up slightly
Analysts expect Hyundai's profit margins (EBITDA) to tick up to between 13.5% and 13.8%, thanks to more SUV sales and smart cost-cutting.
Revenue should increase mostly because average car prices went up a bit—even though they sold slightly fewer cars overall.
Keep an eye on how Hyundai navigates India's shifting car market
All eyes are on how Hyundai handles tough competition and shifting demand in India's car market.
If you're curious about what shapes the auto industry right now, this is one to watch.