Hyundai shares jump on $15.5B India investment

The investment plan, which covers the period from 2026 to 2032, was unveiled at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.

The strategy aims to bolster Hyundai's manufacturing and technological capabilities in India.

It includes an estimated $700 million for its Indian R&D center, additional production capacity, a vehicle testing track, and the creation of a dedicated investment entity.