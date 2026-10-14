Hyundai shares jump on $15.5B India investment
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India's shares witnessed a surge of over 2% in early trade on Wednesday. The rise comes after the company's South Korean parent, Hyundai Motor Group, announced a massive $15.5 billion investment plan for India through 2032. The investment will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, research and development (R&D), and other initiatives as part of the automaker's strategy to strengthen its foothold in the world's third-largest car market.
Strategic expansion
Investment plan unveiled during meeting with PM Modi
The investment plan, which covers the period from 2026 to 2032, was unveiled at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.
The strategy aims to bolster Hyundai's manufacturing and technological capabilities in India.
It includes an estimated $700 million for its Indian R&D center, additional production capacity, a vehicle testing track, and the creation of a dedicated investment entity.
Broader scope
Investment covers broader Hyundai Motor Group's Indian operations
Notably, the $15.5 billion commitment covers the broader Hyundai Motor Group's Indian operations, including Kia.
It shouldn't be seen as an investment only in the listed Hyundai Motor India subsidiary.
The group currently has a production capacity of over 1.4 million vehicles in India and plans to increase Pune plant's capacity in phases while making India a global automotive export hub.
Future plans
Focus on developing local suppliers and increasing parts localization
The investment program will also focus on developing local suppliers, increasing parts localization, and building a stronger domestic supply chain.
Hyundai is exploring opportunities in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, automotive financing, vehicle recycling, and emerging mobility services.
The group employs over 24,000 people in India and expects this investment program to create more jobs across manufacturing, engineering, research, and supply chains.