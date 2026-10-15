IDBI Bank shares fall 6% after nearly ₹53,000cr deal
What's the story
IDBI Bank's shares plummeted by as much as 6.05% to ₹84.97 on Thursday, after the government approved the sale of a controlling stake in the lender to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings. The fall comes despite the long-awaited deal marking a major milestone in IDBI Bank's proposed ownership transition. Investors are weighing the transaction price against the stock's market valuation, which has led to this decline.
Deal details
Union Cabinet approves stake sale to Fairfax for ₹52,878 crore
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of a combined 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank by the government and LIC to a Fairfax-backed entity for ₹52,878 crore.
The deal includes a 30.48% stake from the government and a 30.24% stake from LIC in the bank.
However, Fairfax's bid of ₹81 per share is lower than IDBI Bank's previous closing price of ₹90.44 and below market expectations of ₹100-110 per share range.
Investor response
Investors weigh transaction price against market valuation
The market has reacted negatively to Fairfax's bid, which is 10.4% lower than IDBI Bank's previous closing price of ₹90.44.
Even at Thursday's intraday price of ₹84.97, the stock was trading 4.9% higher than the transaction price.
This gap between market price and approved bid has become a key focus for investors, suggesting that the announcement hasn't delivered the valuation premium market participants had hoped for.
Sale history
Approved transaction marks end of long sale process
The approved transaction is the culmination of a long sale process that began in 2022.
An earlier round of bids didn't meet the government's reserve-price expectations, leading to a reopening with revised bids.
The approved price isn't necessarily a reflection of bank's future earnings potential but provides investors with a concrete valuation reference at a time when expectations around transfer of control had built up.