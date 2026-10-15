IDBI Bank shares fall 6% after nearly ₹53,000cr deal

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of a combined 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank by the government and LIC to a Fairfax-backed entity for ₹52,878 crore.

The deal includes a 30.48% stake from the government and a 30.24% stake from LIC in the bank.

However, Fairfax's bid of ₹81 per share is lower than IDBI Bank's previous closing price of ₹90.44 and below market expectations of ₹100-110 per share range.