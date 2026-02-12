IHCL's net profit hits ₹903 crore, continues growth momentum in FY2026

Company revenue was ₹2,900 crore and the hotel segment reported its best-ever quarterly EBITDA (₹1,000 crore). Newer business lines are catching up fast too, growing by 31%. Consolidated net profit for Q3 FY2026 was ₹903 crore; excluding an exceptional gain of ₹276 crore, consolidated net profit grew 11%.

IHCL's expansion and acquisitions

IHCL has been on an expansion spree—signing up 239 hotels (now totaling 617) and opening 120 new properties.

Recent acquisitions include integrated wellness brand Atmatan, mid-scale Clarks hotels, and boutique luxury Brij Hotels.

All these moves are setting them up for even more growth ahead.