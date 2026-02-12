IHCL's net profit hits ₹903 crore, continues growth momentum in FY2026
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) just posted a 55% jump in net profit for Q3 FY2026, reaching ₹903 crore.
Their revenue climbed to ₹2,900 crore and they continued their growth momentum in FY2026—pretty impressive for any brand.
Consolidated net profit at ₹903 crore for Q3 FY2026
Company revenue was ₹2,900 crore and the hotel segment reported its best-ever quarterly EBITDA (₹1,000 crore). Newer business lines are catching up fast too, growing by 31%.
Consolidated net profit for Q3 FY2026 was ₹903 crore; excluding an exceptional gain of ₹276 crore, consolidated net profit grew 11%.
IHCL's expansion and acquisitions
IHCL has been on an expansion spree—signing up 239 hotels (now totaling 617) and opening 120 new properties.
Recent acquisitions include integrated wellness brand Atmatan, mid-scale Clarks hotels, and boutique luxury Brij Hotels.
All these moves are setting them up for even more growth ahead.