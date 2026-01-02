IIT Madras takes step toward becoming world's 1st multinational university

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new international research and innovation platform, IITM Global. The initiative was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the Chennai campus on December 2. The move is part of a larger strategy to expand overseas research, academic and startup collaborations. The institute hopes to position itself as the world's first multinational university with this launch.

Initiative details A platform for international collaboration IITM Global is a dedicated global engagement vehicle to take the research, innovation, and entrepreneurship capabilities of IIT Madras to international markets. The platform will facilitate collaborations across research, industry, startups, and talent mobility. It will also bring global projects and capital back into India's domestic ecosystem. The launch coincided with the inauguration of the IITM Festival Fortnight which includes an open house and annual technical festival Shaastra as well as cultural festival Saarang.

Strategic partnerships IIT Madras signs MoUs for global collaboration As part of the IITM Global rollout, IIT Madras has signed a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions and partners across key geographies. These include three in the US, one in the UK, three in Germany, three in Dubai, and six under India-for-Global initiative. The partnerships are focused on joint research, industry and startup collaboration as well as global talent exchange.

Operational approach IITM Global's operational strategy and focus areas IITM Global will initially establish a presence in five locations: the US, Dubai, Malaysia, Germany, and Singapore. The initiative has been structured as a plug-and-play framework, allowing researchers, startups and industry partners to access global research infrastructure without setting up standalone overseas entities. The focus areas for IITM Global include data science and artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cybersecurity and blockchain among others.