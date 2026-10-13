Loading...
Home / News / Business News / IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7% for 2026
IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7% for 2026
The revision comes as a result of stronger-than-expected economic momentum

IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7% for 2026

By Mudit Dube
Oct 13, 2026
12:11 pm
What's the story

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India's growth forecast for 2026 to 7%, up from the previous estimate of 6.4% made in July. The revision comes as a result of stronger-than-expected economic momentum, resilient domestic demand, and robust services activity in the face of rising oil prices. The IMF's latest assessment highlights India's unique position among energy-importing emerging economies with a weaker medium-term outlook.

Forecast revision

Projections for India's growth in 2027 also revised upward

The IMF has increased its growth forecast for India in 2026 by 0.6% points from its July estimate and by 0.5% points from April's prediction.

The organization also revised its projection for 2027, raising it to an optimistic 7%, which is an increase of 0.3% points since July and 0.5% since April.

Growth drivers

Strong domestic demand, services sector buoy India

The IMF credits India's improved economic outlook to its strong domestic demand and a thriving services sector. These factors have helped the country weather the impact of rising global oil prices.

"The region (Asia) has been incredibly resilient, even though its economies are net importers of energy and other commodities," said Silvana Tenreyro, IMF's economic counselor and Research Department Director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional outlook

China's growth to slow down due to high oil prices

Tenreyro also revealed that the IMF had revised its growth projections for both China and India upward, with a significant upgrade for India.

China's growth is expected to slow down to 4.5% in 2026 and further to 4% in 2027 due to high oil prices, prolonged uncertainty, and structural challenges affecting economic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Economic resilience

Risks facing India's economy

The IMF has linked India's improved economic outlook to sustained momentum and stronger growth potential. This is backed by favorable demographic trends, an expanding domestic market, and structural reforms.

However, the rosy forecasts don't eliminate risks facing the economy. Rising oil prices remain a vulnerability for India, while persistent global uncertainty could impact demand and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT