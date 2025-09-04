Next Article
In a fix over US tariffs, India reaches out to
India's government is reaching out to 50 nations after the US imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says Indian missions are using data analytics and AI to spot new buyers, while big companies are being nudged to support local exporters through their supply chains.
What is India's response?
Indian exports—especially from sectors like textiles and seafood—are at risk, potentially impacting jobs and small businesses.
India's response? Fast-tracking trade deals with countries like Australia and the EU, expanding into Gulf, African, and Latin American markets, and making it easier for exporters at home.
It's all about keeping export growth strong and protecting livelihoods in a changing global economy.