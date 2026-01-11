Income Tax Act, 2025: Filing taxes is about to get a lot simpler

Forget juggling "previous year" and "assessment year"—there's now just one "tax year" to keep track of. The language is clearer and the structure more straightforward, so you won't need to decode legal jargon or hop between endless cross-references.

How does this help you at filing time?

Starting this financial year, returns will follow the new single-year system.

The basic exemption stays at ₹12 lakh, and you can still get TDS refunds even if you file late—no penalty charges.

All these tweaks are designed to make life a little easier for anyone who files taxes (yes, even students or freelancers).