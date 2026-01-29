Indegene's revenue hits record high, but profit takes a dip
Indegene just pulled off its first-ever $100 million quarter, with revenue jumping 31% to ₹942 crore—fueled by strong client demand and AI-powered services.
But even with this big win, net profit slipped 6% to ₹102.9 crore as operating margins tightened a bit.
Clients, employees, and smart moves
Indegene's client list is looking solid: three clients now bring in over $25 million each per year, and 52 others crossed the $1 million mark.
The company's annual revenue per employee topped $70,000—a sign of efficiency.
Plus, recent acquisitions in the US and UK boosted their consulting game, and the company reported cash and investments of ₹1,395.4 crore (₹13,954 million), though shares dipped slightly on the stock market.
Why should you care?
If you're into tech or healthcare careers—or just curious about how AI is shaking up big companies—Indegene's story is a real-world look at growth that isn't always smooth sailing.
Even when business booms, profits can still fall, as Indegene's net profit slipped 6.2% and operating margins narrowed despite strong revenue growth.