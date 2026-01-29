Indegene's revenue hits record high, but profit takes a dip

Clients, employees, and smart moves

Indegene's client list is looking solid: three clients now bring in over $25 million each per year, and 52 others crossed the $1 million mark.

The company's annual revenue per employee topped $70,000—a sign of efficiency.

Plus, recent acquisitions in the US and UK boosted their consulting game, and the company reported cash and investments of ₹1,395.4 crore (₹13,954 million), though shares dipped slightly on the stock market.