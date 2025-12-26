India and UK just signed a major trade deal—here's what you need to know

Why does it matter?

This deal is set to make trading way easier—UK tariffs on almost all Indian goods will disappear over seven years, while India will cut tariffs on more than 80% of UK tariff lines within 10 years.

That means cheaper whisky and cars from the UK for Indian buyers, plus more opportunities for tech and education services from India.

The UK government expects this could add £25.5 billion to trade and create new jobs and higher wages on both sides.

With faster customs clearance and fewer barriers, young entrepreneurs and small businesses especially stand to benefit from smoother cross-border business.