India and US strike a big trade deal

In exchange, the US says India will slowly cut back on Russian oil imports and open up more to US goods.

India's also set to spend $500 billion over five years on American energy, aircraft (including a massive Boeing order), defense gear, and semiconductors.

This move is expected to boost jobs in both countries and give Indian sectors like textiles, leather, shrimp, and pharma a real edge globally—while protecting local farmers and industries from tough US competition.