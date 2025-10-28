India approves ₹5,500cr electronics projects to boost local manufacturing

Projects will create over 5,100 direct jobs

These projects are set to create over 5,100 direct jobs and could churn out components worth ₹36,559 crore.

It's all part of a bigger push to make India a global electronics hub by 2027 (the sector was valued at ₹1.46 trillion in 2022 and is aiming for ₹6 trillion).

With support from the government's Semiconductor Mission, India is getting serious about self-reliance in tech manufacturing.