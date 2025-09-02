Next Article
India may ease China investment curbs after Modi-Xi meet
India is considering making it easier for Chinese companies to invest, following PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years for the SCO summit and a meeting with President Xi.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hinted that the strict FDI rules—introduced in April 2020 and followed by further chill after the Galwan border clash—could be updated as relations start to warm up.
What are the current rules?
Press Note 3, brought in during April 2020, means any investment from countries sharing a land border with India needs special government approval—a move aimed at protecting Indian businesses during the pandemic.
Easing these rules could open doors for more trade and tech partnerships between India and China, but much depends on how diplomatic talks go from here.