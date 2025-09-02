India may ease China investment curbs after Modi-Xi meet Business Sep 02, 2025

India is considering making it easier for Chinese companies to invest, following PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years for the SCO summit and a meeting with President Xi.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hinted that the strict FDI rules—introduced in April 2020 and followed by further chill after the Galwan border clash—could be updated as relations start to warm up.