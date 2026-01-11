India speeds up trade deals after US tariffs shake up exports
After the US slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods last August—mainly because of India's Russian oil purchases—India has been hustling to sign new trade agreements.
These tariffs hit key manufacturing and labor sectors hard, so New Delhi is working to rely less on the US market.
In 2025 alone, India signed two major trade deals (with the UK and Oman), and concluded negotiations for another with New Zealand, including a standout one with the UK that gives Indian exporters more duty-free access.
Why should you care?
India's push for new trade partners is all about protecting its export-driven economy from future shocks.
If these talks succeed, India will have deals with almost every major global player, which means more leverage in future negotiations (especially with Washington).
Plus, industry groups say the UK deal could actually double Indian garment exports to Britain within three years—a big win for jobs and young entrepreneurs back home.