India speeds up trade deals after US tariffs shake up exports Jan 11, 2026

After the US slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods last August—mainly because of India's Russian oil purchases—India has been hustling to sign new trade agreements.

These tariffs hit key manufacturing and labor sectors hard, so New Delhi is working to rely less on the US market.

In 2025 alone, India signed two major trade deals (with the UK and Oman), and concluded negotiations for another with New Zealand, including a standout one with the UK that gives Indian exporters more duty-free access.