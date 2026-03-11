India to make its own heavy torpedoes for submarines
Business
German company TKMS and India's VEM Technologies are joining hands to make heavy torpedoes for the Indian Navy.
This deal is a big step for India's Make in India push, as both countries are also close to signing a deal worth more than ₹72,000 crore for six new submarines.
The goal? More self-reliance in defense tech and manufacturing.
TKMS will share tech and software with VEM
TKMS will share key tech and software with VEM so they can produce torpedoes locally.
The two companies plan to set up a joint venture, aiming not just at supplying India but possibly exporting these torpedoes too.
Michael Ozegowski from ATLAS ELEKTRONIK called it a strategic move to help India boost its naval strength and independence.