India to make its own heavy torpedoes for submarines Business Mar 11, 2026

German company TKMS and India's VEM Technologies are joining hands to make heavy torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

This deal is a big step for India's Make in India push, as both countries are also close to signing a deal worth more than ₹72,000 crore for six new submarines.

The goal? More self-reliance in defense tech and manufacturing.