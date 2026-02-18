IndiaAI: How India's 'AI for All' plan is progressing

The IndiaAI Compute Portal gives access to 38,000 GPUs and 1,050 TPUs at super affordable rates (less than ₹100/hour), making high-powered computing way more accessible. Plus, the IndiaAI Kosh platform now hosts thousands of datasets and hundreds of ready-to-use AI models across fields like health and agriculture.

Training and upskilling

"AI for All" could seriously boost jobs in South Asia—especially for people in rural areas or with fewer skills—by helping with tasks instead of replacing workers.

Farmers already use tools like Kisan Sarthi for crop advice, while new training hubs are helping young people and small businesses get AI-ready.