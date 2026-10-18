FSSAI issues notices to Nestle, Hindustan Unilever over misleading claims
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever over misleading claims. The action comes after recent inspections and audits that found several major brand manufacturers and local food business operators (FBOs) in violation of labeling regulations, making misleading claims, and committing serious food safety violations.
Inconsistencies
Nestle India's products had inconsistent descriptions
The FSSAI flagged Nestle India for marketing and selling "Nescafe Intense Cafe" Cappuccino flavor, "Nescafe Choco Mocha," and "Nescafe Chilled Latte" on e-commerce platforms.
The products were found to have inconsistent descriptions on their packaging. They were labeled as "Flavoured Milk" on the front but described as "Proprietary Food - 1.12 Dairy Based Drink" at the back of the pack.
Advertising violations
E-commerce listings described these as 'Coffee flavoured milk'
The e-commerce listings of these products also described them as "Coffee Flavoured Milk," creating a mismatch between the product label and its advertisements.
The FSSAI said such inconsistent labeling, product descriptions, and advertisements violate the applicable provisions of the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, and FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.
Misleading claims
Claims on 'renal resource vanilla flavor powder' also flagged
The FSSAI also flagged misleading claims on Nestle India's "renal resource vanilla flavor powder."
The product is meant for a special medical condition and needs prior approval from the FSSAI, which has not been obtained by the company.
This makes it non-compliant with applicable regulatory requirements under the FSS (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, and Prebiotic and Probiotic Food) Regulations 2022.
Regulatory action
Hindustan Unilever's Horlicks products were issued notices
The FSSAI issued two notices to Hindustan Unilever for its Horlicks Women's Plus Chocolate Nutrition Drink and Horlicks Mother's Plus Kesar.
The regulator flagged claims like "Nutrition for Strong Bones" and "Clinically Proven to Help Improve Bone Strength in 6 Months" as misleading or non-compliant with regulations.
It also noted that the term "healthy" used in food claims on Horlicks Women's Plus violated regulations, while nutritional information was not provided in the prescribed form.
Information
Licenses of Sukhdarshan Pharma, Bala Ji Food Products suspended
The FSSAI has also suspended the licenses of Sukhdarshan Pharma and Bala Ji Food Products for serious food safety violations. The action comes as part of the regulator's efforts to enforce compliance with food safety standards among manufacturers and local FBOs.