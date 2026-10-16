India signs ₹2,500cr deal for GSAT-7C military communications satellite
What's the story
The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹2,563 crore deal with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the design, development, and manufacture of GSAT-7C. The indigenously developed military satellite is aimed at enhancing communication capabilities within the Indian Air Force (IAF). It will provide secure and reliable connectivity between aircraft and ground units over long distances.
Strategic importance
Satellite to support software defined radios
GSAT-7C will play a key role in supporting Software Defined Radios (SDRs) of the IAF, enabling beyond-line-of-sight communication.
This is especially important for air missions where information exchange between different platforms is critical for coordination and situational awareness.
The satellite will facilitate communication among fighter aircraft, AEW&C platforms, UAVs, and ground-control stations during complex operations.
Technological advancement
Enhancing indigenous capabilities
The GSAT-7C project is a step toward strengthening India's control over critical defense communications.
It will enhance indigenous satellite capabilities and reduce dependence on shared infrastructure or foreign satellite bandwidth.
The satellite's ability to maintain reliable links between airborne platforms and ground stations will be especially crucial when communication networks face disruption.
Project timeline
Contract signed under Make in India initiative
The GSAT-7C project was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council on November 23, 2021, under the Make in India initiative.
The initial approval was for the satellite and associated ground hubs at an estimated cost of ₹2,236 crore.
The contract with NSIL was signed on October 15, 2026, for a revised amount of ₹2,563 crore.