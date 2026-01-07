Indian Railway Finance Corporation set to become 'Maharatna'
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is about to get a big upgrade—it's set to become a 'Maharatna,' which means more independence and likely cheaper borrowing for the company.
This move, supported by Indian Railways, is almost finalized and marks a major step up from its current Navratna status.
Why this matters
IRFC has checked all the boxes for Maharatna status, with an average annual turnover above ₹25,000 crore and a net worth of over ₹56,000 crore as of October 2025.
They've also hit key business targets early and earned top ratings for five years straight.
On top of that, IRFC has made some smart financial moves—like refinancing a huge World Bank loan and investing in renewable energy—showing it's ready to play in the big leagues with other top public sector companies.