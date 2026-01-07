Indian Railway Finance Corporation set to become 'Maharatna'

Why this matters

IRFC has checked all the boxes for Maharatna status, with an average annual turnover above ₹25,000 crore and a net worth of over ₹56,000 crore as of October 2025.

They've also hit key business targets early and earned top ratings for five years straight.

On top of that, IRFC has made some smart financial moves—like refinancing a huge World Bank loan and investing in renewable energy—showing it's ready to play in the big leagues with other top public sector companies.