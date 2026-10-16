Indian rupee posts best week in 7 months, closes 94.96

A lot of this boost came from the Reserve Bank of India stepping in, cutting down on speculative trading, and letting public sector oil companies buy US dollars directly from foreign exchange reserves, which took some pressure off the market.

Plus, a weaker US dollar globally helped keep the momentum going, while high bond yields kept forward premiums elevated.

Analysts see support for the rupee around 94.70 and resistance near 95.50, so all eyes are on what happens next week.