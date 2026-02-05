India's 1st job platform for healthcare professionals launched

Jobslly isn't just a job board—it helps you upskill, curates your resume, and offers expert guidance. You'll find roles with top hospitals, pharma companies, biotech firms and more. Founder Dr. Akram Ahmad says the whole idea grew out of his research at the University of Sydney: "Education, upskilling, and employment cannot exist in isolation."

Listings are verified and healthcare-specific

Unlike some existing portals that do not address healthcare-specific regulatory complexity, Jobslly promises only verified listings for healthcare pros.

The site is now open for sign-ups globally—so if you're looking for a safe way into the industry or your next big move abroad, it might be worth a look.