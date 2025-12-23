Next Article
India's capital market infrastructure hits ₹70,000cr milestone in FY25
Business
India's capital markets just hit a big milestone—reaching about ₹70,000 crore in revenue this year.
Most of this came from brokers (₹50,000 crore) and exchanges (₹20,000 crore), thanks to more everyday people putting money into stocks and mutual funds.
Broker platforms shine; retail investing on the rise
Jefferies points out that tech-driven broker platforms are making it easier for households to join the market.
Groww is leading the charge in retail broking with strong growth expected ahead.
Meanwhile, KFin Tech and CAMS are recognized for their steady roles behind the scenes, even as competition heats up.